Crozet turkey farm offers unique birds for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving turkey
Thanksgiving turkey(WRDW)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - With the holidays coming up, many are looking forward to getting together and spending time with loved ones. Kelly Bronze Turkeys in Crozet wants to make that extra special with a unique bird.

“It is the way they used to do it 100 years ago, so we hatch. Well, we breed then hatch, then harvest, regrow, and we sell directly to the market,” Judd Culver, the owner of Kelly Bronze Turkey farm, said.

The eggs are sent from England and then incubated in Virginia. Four thousand of them are raised free-range. The entire process from egg to ready to eat is done on the farm.

The fancy birds do not come cheap, starting out at just over $105. Despite the price tag, Zingermans, a gourmet mail order company that sells these turkeys, says people are willing to shell out the cash.

“People are using their pocketbooks to both show their morals, the things they believe in as well as getting the most flavor they can,” said Brad Hedeman, a Zingermans marketing spokesperson.

Culver says because everything is done locally, it is not experiencing the turkey shortage many commercial owners are.

“They didn’t place the birds, they didn’t have the manpower to bring them in and actually produce them. So we don’t really have that problem because we are really small,” said Culver

Kelly Bronze birds can be picked up at the farm at 6975 Jarmans Gap Rd. in Crozet, but are also shipped out around the country. If you’re still looking for a turkey, a few smaller ones are still available.

If you have fears about cooking the turkey, Culver says not to worry.

“I think at the end of the day people put a lot stress on themselves. It’s really just about giving thanks. It’ll all be okay. Just follow the instructions and don’t freak out,” said Culver.

