FFA students in Augusta Co. host drive-thru Veterans Day parade

Veterans Day drive-thru parade at Staunton VFW
(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With the ongoing pandemic, FFA students in Augusta County found a new way to honor our nation’s heroes this Veterans Day.

On Thursday afternoon, they held a drive-thru at the Staunton VFW handing out goodie bags and “thank yous” to local veterans.

Every year, the FFA chapters hold ceremonies for the veterans to attend, but instead, because of COVID-19 restrictions, they moved outside. The students said they enjoyed getting out and, of course, showing their support.

“They have done so much for our country,” FFA student Ashley Tutwiler said. “They deserve to have something back and it’s just the right thing to do honestly.”

“It warms my heart to know that I sleep safely at night because of these people,” FFA student Caleb Campbell said. “As they go through and I’m clapping, I get goosebumps as they’re coming through. That’s how much it means to me. I just love serving our community.”

The students hope to do something like the drive-thru parade again in the future.

