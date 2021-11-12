I-81 crash in Rockingham County causes delays
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that on I-81 at mile marker 240 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles.
