Improvements complete at three I-81 interchanges in Shenandoah and Frederick counties

Photo of backups along Interstate 81 South
Photo of backups along Interstate 81 South(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that contractors finished ramp improvements this week at three interchanges along Interstate 81 in the northern Shenandoah Valley. The work included extension of acceleration or deceleration lanes (on- or off-ramps) at three locations in Shenandoah and Frederick counties:

  • Exit 291 (Toms Brook) – Acceleration lane from Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) onto northbound I-81.
  • Exit 296 (Strasburg) – Acceleration lane from Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) onto southbound I-81.
  • Mile Marker 304 (commercial truck weigh station) – Deceleration lane from northbound I-81 into the commercial truck weigh station.

The I-81 interchange upgrades enhance safety and traffic operations by providing vehicles with more room to reach interstate speed before merging, or slow to exit at the interchange, according to a VDOT press release. The project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP), approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018.

The $2 billion package of focused improvements was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.

Additional information about the I-81 CIP is at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, timelines and details about projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.

