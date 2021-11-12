Advertisement

Local artist honors animal services center with mural

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A local artist is using her skills to bring a splash of color and more attention to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

Ellen Morris just finished her Masters of Fine Arts at Radford University. For her thesis project, she designed a mural for the animal shelter.

“I wanted to make sure whatever project I picked for my thesis included both graphic design and painting, and I did it for someone who actually needed the skills that I’d acquired over the years,” Morris said.

Having grown up in the Valley, she says she has always loved the shelter, but staff say not everyone knows the building is an animal shelter. It was important to Morris to use her skills and time to contribute to a good cause.

“I’m hoping this will kind of catch some eyes and people will stop and look at it and be reminded that this is an animal shelter and you can come here and see the animals,” Morris said.

Some of the pets featured in the mural were residents of the shelter, but for sizing sake, she used likenesses of friends’ pets, too. On top of the mural, she also raised $900 through GoFundMe for the center.

“I really hope that more people will come and either adopt or foster or just take a dog on a walk sometimes. I really hope it’s going to give them the exposure they deserve,” she said.

She says shelter staff should be honored alongside everyone who has continued hard work throughout the pandemic. Even when some businesses shut down, the shelter wasn’t able to, so staff kept showing up.

“I’m just trying to do something for those people who I feel like should be recognized and just kind of show my appreciation for them. It’s really nice to do something for an animal shelter in the community I grew up in,” Morris said.

To visit SVASC, make an appointment by calling them at (540) 943-5142. You can also see all of the available pets on their website.

Ellen Morris is almost done with her mural for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center....
Ellen Morris is almost done with her mural for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. (WHSV)(WHSV)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation was called to assist with blocking the road and to...
Virginia State Police investigating single vehicle crash in Page County
43-year-old Melvin Berry Jr. of Waynesboro has been charged with one count of breaking and...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for commercial burglaries
Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Family and friends report that Redmon was last seen on or around October 24, 2021.
Police in search of missing Harrisonburg woman
James Madison wins the CAA championship for the fourth year in a row.
CAA reaffirms decision to deny waiver request from JMU

Latest News

Evening Forecast 11-12-21
Evening Forecast 11-12-21
On I-81 at mile marker 240 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle...
I-81 crash in Rockingham County causes delays
Staunton installs flood sensors as part of ongoing flood mitigation strategies
Staunton installs flood sensors as part of ongoing flood mitigation strategies
Staunton police report more citations of hands-free law violations than surrounding areas
Staunton police report more citations of hands-free law violations than surrounding areas