Local artist honors animal services center with mural

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A local artist is using her skills to bring a splash of color and more attention to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

Ellen Morris just finished her Masters of Fine Arts at Radford University. For her thesis project, she designed a mural for the animal shelter.

“I wanted to make sure whatever project I picked for my thesis included both graphic design and painting, and I did it for someone who actually needed the skills that I’d acquired over the years,” Morris said.

Having grown up in the Valley, she says she has always loved the shelter, but staff say not everyone knows the building is an animal shelter. It was important to Morris to use her skills and time to contribute to a good cause.

“I’m hoping this will kind of catch some eyes and people will stop and look at it and be reminded that this is an animal shelter and you can come here and see the animals,” Morris said.

Some of the pets featured in the mural were residents of the shelter, but for sizing sake, she used likenesses of friends’ pets, too. On top of the mural, she also raised $900 through GoFundMe for the center.

“I really hope that more people will come and either adopt or foster or just take a dog on a walk sometimes. I really hope it’s going to give them the exposure they deserve,” she said.

She says shelter staff should be honored alongside everyone who has continued hard work throughout the pandemic. Even when some businesses shut down, the shelter wasn’t able to, so staff kept showing up.

“I’m just trying to do something for those people who I feel like should be recognized and just kind of show my appreciation for them. It’s really nice to do something for an animal shelter in the community I grew up in,” Morris said.

To visit SVASC, make an appointment by calling them at (540) 943-5142. You can also see all of the available pets on their website.

Ellen Morris is almost done with her mural for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. (WHSV) (WHSV)

