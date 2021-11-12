A much cooler weekend ahead

FRIDAY: As a cold front departs the area this morning, we will see a few lingering showers early. Then, clouds will decrease quickly through the early morning. The cooler air really won’t kick in until overnight tonight into Saturday, so we’ll have quite a pleasant day. Highs today around 60 West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley with plenty of sunshine. There will be a bit of a breeze, mostly across the Alleghenies.

Mainly clear and cooling through the 50s for the evening and turning cool fast. Overnight, generally clear and colder with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will have some late clouds arriving, closer to daybreak.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures climbing into the 40s with some sun. Cooler air will filter into the region today with the upper level energy finally swinging through. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and turning breezy.

There will be wet snow showers across the Allegheny mountains, especially in the morning. Elsewhere a rain/snow shower is possible across the rest of our West Virginia locations but more spotty or isolated. No washout. For the Valley an isolated rain shower for the morning. A snowflake may mix in with much colder air above the ground but that’s it.

Cool with highs today in the mid to upper 40s for West Virginia areas and only around 50 for the Valley, so feeling chilly. For the night, mostly clear and much colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s with a few spots around 30.

SUNDAY: Cold for the morning with temperatures in the 30s early. Partly cloudy early and then more clouds will move in through the afternoon. This will make for a chilly day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, clouds hang around as more upper level energy swings through and we’ll be cold once again. This will also trigger more upslope snow showers for the Alleghenies, lasting into the day Monday. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Another chilly day. Stubborn cloud cover will persist across the area today, and this will once again keep temperatures below average. Highs in the low to mid 40s for West Virginia, into the mid to upper 40s for the Valley. Snow showers will likely continue across the Alleghenies today. Elsewhere an isolated rain/snow showers possible across the rest of our West Virginia locations.

For the Valley an isolated rain shower is possible. A wet flake may mix in but that’s it.

Very cold overnight as skies clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A good amount of sunshine early and very cold with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and still on the chilly side. Highs in the mid to upper 40s for West Virginia locations. Near 50 for the Shenandoah Valley. Another cold night with skies clearing. Low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine today and temperatures finally start to rebound. Cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s in the morning. Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds in the afternoon and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s for West Virginia and into the lower 60s for the Valley. A pleasant day to enjoy some time outside. Overnight, clear and chilly, but not as cold. Lows in the mid to upper 30s and a few spots near 40.

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool for the morning as temperatures rise into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. A very mild day. Highs in the low to mid 60s, so another fantastic day for spending time outdoors!

