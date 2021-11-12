Quiet fall in the tropics leads to drought in Southeast

(WHSV) - The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season started with a boom with plenty of activity during the first half of the season but things have changed recently.

The month of October is typically an active month in the Atlantic Hurricane season but since October 4th, only one named storm has formed in the Atlantic.

The southeastern US typically gets a good chunk of rainfall in the fall from tropical systems but since there has been a lack of them, it has led to places in the Southeast experiencing moderate drought conditions. These conditions have not been bad news however as agriculture has been able to catch up on harvesting. Overall flood risk is also down since many waterways have dried out some.

#DroughtMonitor 11/9: Wet conditions continue to (very) slowly improve drought in NorCal and the Northwest.



But most of the West maintained status quo.



Across the US, WI/MI and the Carolinas saw drought worsen.#Drought2021 Footprint: 40.3% of UShttps://t.co/HtSRATnpTz @NOAA pic.twitter.com/4VIaqAZziD — NIDIS Drought.gov (@DroughtGov) November 11, 2021

One of the reasons why the tropics have been so quiet is the lack of tropical disturbances developing in the Atlantic. Tropical waves that push off the west coast of Africa are typical troublemakers and can develop into powerful storms. That activity however really shut off at the end of September. Typically most tropical systems develop in the western Atlantic at this point in the season and that hasn’t happened either.

Atmospheric conditions have simply not been favorable for tropical development. This could be because of more wind shear in the Atlantic. Wind shear rips apart tropical systems and prevents them from developing.

The predicted La Nina could make drought conditions worsen in the Southeast this winter. Typically when a La Nina is experienced, warmer and drier winters occur in the Southeast. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the hurricane season plays out followed by this upcoming winter.

