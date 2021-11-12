Advertisement

Roanoke Catholic students create video explaining Type 1 Diabetes

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, a time when communities across the country bring attention to the condition that hundreds of thousands of Americans live with.

Two ambitious elementary schoolers are not letting diabetes keep them from dreaming big.

“I want to be an entomologist- a bug expert,” beamed Jane Vanden Eykel, a fourth grader at Roanoke Catholic School.

“I want to be an MLB Baseball player like Adam Duvall,” says third grader Bradley Galazka, “because he has diabetes too.”

According to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, about 1.6 million people have Type 1 Diabetes nationally, and 200,000 of them are below the age of 20.

At least two of them attend Roanoke Catholic School.

“Type 1 Diabetes is when the body’s pancreas doesn’t work,” explains Vanden Eykel. “The pancreas creates a beta cell and the beta cell creates insulin, and the insulin helps turn your food into energy. My body isn’t able to do that for me, so I have to get insulin made in a lab.”

“I need to get my pump out and I have to dose for how many carbs I’m having and it’ll give me insulin so I can eat the food,” adds Galazka.

A point that Jane and Bradley made in a video seen by the school explaining their condition and encouraging their classmates to wear blue on Friday and donate a dollar to help find a cure for diabetes.

For them, seeing their classmates support their cause is special.

“Like nothing I ever imagined,” says Galazka.

Forever friends glad to have each other while doing their part to reach a future without diabetes.

“I think everybody has something going on with them,” notes Vanden Eykel. “So no, I don’t think I’m that different from other kids.”

Roanoke Catholic School pledged to donate $500 so all students and staff can wear blue in support.

