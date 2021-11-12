There are other ways to dispose your pumpkins

(WHSV) - If you still have your pumpkins from Halloween, there are a few ways you can get rid of them.

Gary Anderson, Director of the Virginia Department of Wildlife and Resources says other animals wouldn’t mind eating your used pumpkins.

“You can either put them in a landfill or you could put them in the woods you know and have an animal eat that and there’s no real implications to letting a wild animal eat your pumpkin... as long as its not paint,” Anderson said. Pumpkins that are painted need to be thrown out but other pumpkins bring something sweet to wildlife.

“All of a sudden stumbling across this sweet pumpkin is a fun opportunity to have a different source of food,” Anderson said. If you place your pumpkins in the woods, you also won’t have to worry about attracting new friends.

“A lot of people you know believe you put something out and these animals are going to come from the next mountain over to get that food source and no they are really only going to be stumbling across it,” Anderson said.

If you don’t want to give your pumpkins to wildlife, farm animals will eat them too. You can ask a farmer if they would take your pumpkins because many farmers advertise that option.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.