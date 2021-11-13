Cool and windy next few days

SATURDAY: A cold evening ahead with temperatures already in the 30s. Winds will subside just around sunset. The heavy coat will be needed for plans this evening. Skies will be mostly clear for much of the night with more clouds building in very late overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

SUNDAY: Cold for the morning with temperatures in the 30s early. Clouds continue to build in for the day with mostly cloudy skies by the late morning. Chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Windy as well with winds sustained out of the west-southwest at 10-20 mph, gusts 20-30 mph.

Mostly cloudy for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. A clipper system will zip through the area bringing upslope snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. A few snow showers as well across our West Virginia locations and western portions of the Shenandoah Valley. Only a few spotty showers for the Valley. Very chilly for the night with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Cold to start the work week with temperatures starting out in the 30s. Windy with winds out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph, gusts 25-35 mph. Up to 45 mph for the Allegheny Mountains. Plenty of sunshine across the Valley with a few passing clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy for our West Virginia locations with more upslope snow showers for the Alleghenies. 1 to 3 inches of snow for the Allegheny Mountains through Monday. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Mostly clear skies and cold for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 30s. Wind subsiding by sunset. Only a few leftover snow flurries for the Alleghenies for the evening. Mostly clear overnight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold to start with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for today as temperatures begin to head upward. Cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A very nice November day. Mostly clear for the night as temperatures hold just above freezing for most in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine for Wednesday with a cool start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds with a noticeable difference in temperatures. Mild for the day with highs in the low to mid 60s! A great day for outdoor activities! Partly cloudy skies for the night as temperatures only fall into the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Cool and crisp to start with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds begin to roll in as a cold front passes through the area. Still watching this system with timing as it will bring spotty showers across the area. Still mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures dropping for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and staying pleasant. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

