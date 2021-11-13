Don’t rake up all your leaves! Here’s why

(WHSV) - As the fall season moves on, you probably have been collecting a lot of falling leaves in your yard. Raking all your leaves up looks neat but don’t necessarily clean them all up. Your yard will benefit from leaving some leaves behind.

“One reason why we would encourage less the raking up of leaves to maybe put on the curbside or a landfill is that they can be a source of nutrients,” said Eric Bendfeldt, extension specialist at Virginia Tech.

With the leftover leaves, you can mow over them so they crinkle up into smaller bits which will act as a mulch for your lawn. This will allow roots to grow in the ground to help keep the grass alive in the winter which means you’ll be one step ahead in growing grass in the spring. “You’re trying to create as much of a nutrient cycling as you can create and benefits the lawn,” said Bendfeldt.

If you leave too many piles of leaves behind, this will suppress the grass and could kill it during the winter.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.