Harrisonburg Fire Department collecting winter coats for city students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) is working to make sure every student in the Friendly City stays warm this winter, but they need your help.

Kim Smith, with the fire department, said firefighters work with Harrisonburg students teaching fire prevention programs during the school year. During their time in the schools, Smith said firefighters noticed a need for winter coats.

From now until Nov. 29, the department will be collecting new or lightly used coats for students Pre-K through grade 12.

“Having that close relationship, that’s where we have seen the big need for this,” Smith said. “So we have chosen to go with the school-aged children to give back to the community and make sure that those children have the coats and the things that they need for the winter.”

The goal is 100 coats.

If you are interested in donating, you can drop off coats at the Public Safety Building in Harrisonburg or at any of the city’s fire stations.

