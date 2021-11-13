Advertisement

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP has been vaccinated.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for the reigning MVP to make his return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, preventing him from joining his teammates for a 13-7 loss at Kansas City that snapped the Packers’ seven-game winning streak.

The Packers activated Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom on Saturday. They also released linebacker La’Darius Hamilton.

Even though Rodgers didn’t practice all week, coach Matt LaFleur has said the 37-year-old quarterback would start if available to play. Rodgers participated virtually in team meetings this week while backup Jordan Love got the first-team reps in practice.

“He’s been in every meeting,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “He’s been engaged. So, it’s just he’s not with his guys out on the field. That’s the dynamic that you never know. But we’re fortunate to have a guy that has got a ton of reps under his belt, has played a ton of ball, so we’re pretty confident that provided he checks out well he can go out there and play at a high level.”

Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, made his first career start in place of Rodgers at Kansas City. He went 19 of 34 for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,894 yards and 17 touchdowns with three interceptions this season. He threw for 17 touchdowns with one interception during the seven-game win streak.

The NFL fined Rodgers and Packers receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 this week for violating league and players’ union COVID-19 protocols. The Packers were fined $300,000 as a team.

Sunday’s game will feature two star quarterbacks returning to action. Seattle’s Russell Wilson also expects to start Sunday after missing three games with an injury to his right middle finger that required surgery.

Although Rodgers will be playing, the Packers may have to wait a little longer for the return of their 2020 All-Pro left tackle. David Bakhtiari was activated from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday but is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Bakhtiari hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31.

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes, who missed the Chiefs game with a knee injury, is listed as questionable.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drives while talking on the phone.
Staunton police report more citations of hands-free law violations than surrounding areas
On I-81 at mile marker 240 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle...
I-81 crash in Rockingham County causes delays
Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Your yard will benefit from leaving some leaves behind.
Don’t rake up all your leaves! Here’s why
The Virginia Department of Transportation was called to assist with blocking the road and to...
Virginia State Police investigating single vehicle crash in Page County

Latest News

The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
Winter the dolphin plays in the water at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Sunday, June 17, 2018,...
Beloved ‘Dolphin Tale’ star Winter died of twisted intestine
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Vaccine
Governor makes plea for West Virginians to get booster shot