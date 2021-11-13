Advertisement

WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Playoffs 1st Round

Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from the first round of the...
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from the first round of the playoffs during the 2021 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from the first round of the playoffs during the 2021 season.

Watch the Top 3 Nominees here:

To vote for which play you think is the best, click here and scroll down until you see the poll.

The poll remains open until 5 p.m. Sunday. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On I-81 at mile marker 240 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle...
I-81 crash in Rockingham County causes delays
Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
The Virginia Department of Transportation was called to assist with blocking the road and to...
Virginia State Police investigating single vehicle crash in Page County
Man drives while talking on the phone.
Staunton police report more citations of hands-free law violations than surrounding areas
Tyler Nickel is officially a Tar Heel.
Nickel officially signs with UNC

Latest News

H.S. Volleyball State Tournaments: Friday, November 12
H.S. Volleyball State Tournaments: Friday, November 12
WHSV EndZone - Playoffs Round 1: Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone - Playoffs Round 1: Top 3 Nominees
Scores and highlights from high school volleyball state tournaments.
H.S. Volleyball State Tournaments
EndZone Game of the Week - Week 12: Analysis
EndZone Game of the Week - Week 12: Analysis