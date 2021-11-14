“Cheers for Charlie” event raises thousands of dollars for the Xavier family

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville mother of two is still in the hospital after a tragic accident that caused 85 percent of her body to be burned. Her husband says she’s staying strong, but they need help with the medical bills.

The community came together at Patch Brewing for Charlie Anne Xavier, who continues to fight for her life in the Virginia Commonwealth University Burn Center.

“To see the huge amount of support, the number of people that we have, it truly is an incredible feeling,” Charlie’s husband André Xavier said. “Actually, I was nervous when I came out here if it would be emotional.”

André is one of the co-founders of Patch, but this was the first time he has returned since Charlie Anne’s accident, which took place at the brewery.

“Actually, the accident has not impacted us negatively,” Xavier said. “In a way I think we’re able to find the light and we’re able to find the goodness of the generosity of the community.”

To help pay for Charlie Anne’s medical bills, the community is raising money at Patch with the Cheers for Charlie fundraiser.

“For just the silent auction we’ve raised over $13,000,” Charlie Anne’s friend, Nicole Rosario said. “We we have t-shirt sales, we have a concession stand, we have the bingo cards and so we’re hoping to get more than that.”

At the end of the day, the silent auction alone raised more than $15,000. It’s not just friends showing up to support André, though. He says most of the people who came are new faces.

“I probably know maybe 5 percent of the people here,” Xavier said. “But now just the fact that they are here to support us means so much to my family. I’m very grateful for them to be here.”

If there are any excess of funds raised, the Xavier’s will donate it to charity.

“She (Charlie Anne) asked me to tell everyone thank you so much,” Xavier said. “She’s beyond humble and grateful for everything and she told me to not go to the hospital today to stay here all day, but I told her that sadly, she doesn’t have a choice on that. So after here, I’m going.”

The event is really about community, and it’s something Charlie Anne would have loved.

“She is just such a cheerful, happy person,” Rosario said. “Seeing all of these people here and excited on a beautiful day and kids running around she would just be having a laugh.”

Charlie Anne’s friends say this is not the end of Cheering for Charlie. They are planning more fundraising events for the future.

