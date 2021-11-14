1 killed, 1 injured in car blast near hospital in Liverpool, England

(Gray News) - An car explosion occurred outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, the mayor and Merseyside Police reported in tweets Sunday.

One person has died and another was hospitalized, Merseyside Police reported. The blast happened at about 11 a.m. local time.

Authorities said they believe the car involved in the blast was a taxi that had pulled up to the hospital.

Due to the nature of the incident, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation alongside Merseyside Police, but it has not been declared an act of terrorism at this point, authorities said.

“The incident at the #Liverpool Women’s Hospital is unsettling and upsetting and my thoughts are with those affected,” Mayor Joanne Anderson said in a tweet.

