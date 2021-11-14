Gameday Coverage: Ratke sets records, No. 2 JMU wins at No. 25 William & Mary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 2 James Madison football team defeated No. 25 William & Mary, 32-22, Saturday evening in Williamsburg.

Extended Highlights from @JMUFootball's 32-22 road win at William & Mary Saturday evening:

#JMU QB Cole Johnson on the physicality Saturday against William & Mary:

JMU kicker Ethan Ratke booted six field goals in the victory. He became the NCAA all-time leader in field goals made and points by a kicker Saturday. Ratke has made a JMU-record 28 field goals this season.

Ethan Ratke kicked six FGs Saturday and set multiple national records in @JMUFootball's win at William & Mary.



But if it was up to him, he's rather not even kick FGs:

Quarterback Cole Johnson accounted for both of James Madison’s touchdowns in Saturday’s win. He connected with Kris Thornton for a 30-yard score late in the first half before adding a two-yard TD rush in the third quarter. Johnson finished the game with 334 passing yards and 46 yards on the ground.

Safety Sam Kidd registered six tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception while linebacker Kelvin Azanama had 11 total tackles and two TFLs for the Dukes.

William & Mary rushed for 207 yards on 34 carries in the game. Malachi Imoh (53 yards) and Bronson Yoder (46 yards) both had long TD runs for the Tribe.

James Madison improves to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in CAA play. The Dukes are scheduled to host Towson in the final game of the regular-season next Saturday.

Watch TJ's Three Takeaways from JMU's win at William & Mary here:

