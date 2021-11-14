Investigation ongoing into a device found in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’ Office got a call from a homeowner around 10:30 Sunday morning for a report of a device with a fuse coming out of the side.

It was in the area of Cave Spring Lane, south of Edinburg, along the riverbank.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Unit responded to the scene and rendered the device safe around 12:45 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, there are no public safety concerns at this time and the investigation continues.

