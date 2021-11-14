Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 13

Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 9.
Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 9.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, November 13.

JMU volleyball blanks Hofstra

The James Madison volleyball team beat Hofstra in straight sets 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-22).

The Dukes improve to an 11-4 record in conference play and a 17-6 record overall on the season. Sophomore Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 14 kills while teammate Caroline Dozier recorded 27 assists.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday as they wrap up regular season play against the Pride.

JMU men’s basketball beats Old Dominion

In men’s basketball, JMU beat Old Dominion 58-53.

The Dukes improve to a 2-0 record on the season. Junior Jalen Hodge led the team with 16 points. Redshirt junior Vado Morse added 11 points and led the team with 5 assists. Charles Falden and Alonzo Sule recorded 7 rebounds each against the Monarchs.

The Dukes are back in action on Tuesday night as they face Eastern Kentucky on the road.

H.S. Volleyball State Tournaments: Friday, November 12