RHSPCA’s ‘Lady’ finds new home after hernia removal

By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Back in September, a beagle named Lady was surrendered to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA with a large hernia the size of a mini-football on her stomach.

On Saturday, nearly two months after she arrived at the RHSPCA, Lady was celebrated by the SPCA staff as her adoption papers were signed and she left for her new home.

“She did not come from the best situation and most loving home. The first time she got up on the couch, she came over and gave me a kiss and my heart was already hers, but I just crumbled a little bit more,” said Patti Crump, Lady’s new owner.

With the community’s help, the SPCA previously raised the money needed for Lady’s surgery through their “Have a Heart Fund,” which helps treat animals with special medical needs.

Over a month removed from the surgery, Lady has made a full recovery.

“She handled it well. We go at her speed, and she was going up and down stairs, hopping on the couch within a day or two,” said Crump.

Lady will join Crump, her grandson Leo, and her 14-year old beagle ‘Champagne’. Crump, who briefly fostered Lady after her surgery before being able to formally adopt her, said she fits the family perfectly.

“She has the perfect energy for the house and her big sister. She loves everybody. We have a relatively quite house, and she just fit right in. She found her little niche and filled it,” said Crump.

Patti Crump said she and her grandson had been anticipating Saturday for sometime and are thrilled that Lady is finally a member of their family.

“I’ve called Joan (with the RHSPCA) a couple of times and said ‘so when, when, when?’ so I was delighted that today finally arrived, and she’s ours, we can take her home and call her Lady Crump,” she said.

