Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office deputies to receive bonus as department looks to attract recruits

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved a one-time $3,000 bonus for deputies earlier this week.

It’s just one way the county and the sheriff’s office are looking to support deputies and attract potential recruits.

60 sworn deputy employees of the sheriff’s office and some Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue employees will receive a one-time $3,000 bonus at the end of November with some money coming from the state and county.

At a time when many police departments are understaffed, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office hopes supportive efforts like these will help attract new recruits in a competitive hiring market.

“It’s very competitive. I know the county is looking at modifying the pay system that we’re in right now. Of course, having these bonuses is beneficial. They’re helpful,” said Sheriff Tim Carter of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Carter said his department is currently short five deputies, and he is now ramping up recruiting efforts to fill those vacancies.

“I’ve been in contact with county administration, with the board leadership about some improvements or adjustments that I think they’re looking at as far as longevity, as far as merit, as far as certification, compensation and things like that,” said Carter.

The board of supervisors also approved the creation of four new positions. By July, the department will bring in Behavioral Health experts to help respond to situations of individuals in crisis.

“The intent is they’ll work hand in hand with our community service board, with the services that are here in our locality for people with behavioral health and mental health issues,” said Carter.

The hope is that those hired to fill the new positions will also be proactive in helping those in need throughout the community.

“Having a proactive approach and reaching out to people that have those issues before there is a crisis to be able to try to get them services they need before there is an actual critical incident,” said Carter.

As he continues to look to add to his department Carter asks anyone interested in becoming an deputy to think of all the good they could do working for their community.

“We are out there constantly recruiting, trying to get people here, trying to show them that they can make a difference, and I think people that want to get into this line of work and they wanna serve their community and they want to help people, and that’s the kind of people we’re looking for,” he said.

