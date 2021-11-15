Augusta County Library selected as one of 100 for national grant

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Library has been selected as one of 100 libraries to participate in round three of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library unite caregivers with local community partners, according to a recent press release.

“Caregivers have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic, especially in rural areas where isolation and lack of information access make receiving help even more difficult. Our hope is that by bringing caregivers together with community partners to talk to one another about their needs and struggles, that we will be able to increase awareness and better provide support and services to the caregivers in our community,” Adult Services Programmer Carrie Whitlock said in a statement.

As part of the grant, library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to current library work. Staff will then host a conversation with residents, and use the grant funds to develop programming and expand library resources based on what they learn from those conversations.

If you are interested in getting involved or joining in the conversation, you can contact Carrie Whitlock at CWhitlock@AugustaCountyLibrary.org, or call 540-885-3961 for more information.

