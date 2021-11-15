Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

Marilyn has her right nostril pierced, and wears black wire-frame glasses. The sheriff’s office says she could possibly be in the Staunton or Waynesboro area.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on November 14, 2021 at about 8:00 p.m.

16-year-old Marilyn Leitmeyer has brown hair, brown eyes, and is described as being 5′3″ and weighing 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Marilyn has her right nostril pierced, and wears black wire-frame glasses. The sheriff’s office says she could possibly be in the Staunton or Waynesboro area.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

