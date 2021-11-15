Augusta Health reaches two vaccine milestones

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has announced a couple of significant milestones that were reached over the weekend.

On Friday, Augusta Health gave its 100,000th dose of COVID vaccine since clinics began. Richard, an Army veteran, received this dose.

On Saturday, as of the end of our fourth special 5-11 year old clinic, Augusta Health has given 1,025 pediatric doses of vaccine. These clinics began November 4. In addition, 13,359 boosters have been administered.

The community situation is reportedly stable at this time, but with Thanksgiving just around the corner, Augusta Health encourages all to continue to vaccinate, to wear masks at indoor gatherings even if vaccinated, and to wash hands frequently.

Several community-based clinics will be held this week in addition to the on-campus clinics. For specific times and criteria, click here.

