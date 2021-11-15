Bridgewater football blanks Guilford

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football beat Guilford 43-0.

In the second quarter, sophomore Demetreus Jalepes recorded a 14-yard rushing touchdown to put the Eagles in the lead 22-0.

Bridgewater stayed on top as Kenneth McCray completed a touchdown pass to Kyle Beck to give the Eagles a 29-point advantage at the half. Jalepes added to the lead with a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Eagles won their final home game of the season.

