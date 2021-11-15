Advertisement

Bridgewater football blanks Guilford

Guilford 0, Bridgewater 43 - Nov. 13, 2021
Guilford 0, Bridgewater 43 - Nov. 13, 2021(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football beat Guilford 43-0.

In the second quarter, sophomore Demetreus Jalepes recorded a 14-yard rushing touchdown to put the Eagles in the lead 22-0.

Bridgewater stayed on top as Kenneth McCray completed a touchdown pass to Kyle Beck to give the Eagles a 29-point advantage at the half. Jalepes added to the lead with a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Eagles won their final home game of the season.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody
Your yard will benefit from leaving some leaves behind.
Don’t rake up all your leaves! Here’s why
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds thank you rally in Rockingham County
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds “Thank You Rally” in Rockingham County
Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Man drives while talking on the phone.
Staunton police report more citations of hands-free law violations than surrounding areas

Latest News

Maryland 81, JMU 45 - Nov. 14, 2021
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Nov. 14
Madison County 14, Central 35 - Nov. 13, 2021
H.S. Football Playoffs: Saturday, Nov. 13
TJ Eck Postgame PKG: William and Mary 22, JMU 32 - Nov. 14, 2021
TJ Eck Postgame PKG: William and Mary 22, JMU 32 - Nov. 14, 2021
Results from JMU sporting events on Thursday, September 9.
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 13