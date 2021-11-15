Bridgewater Police investigating cafe break-in

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Bridgewater are investigating a break-in at Sugar & Bean Cafe that took place late Saturday night. It’s the third time since September that the cafe has been broken into.

“This is a safe community. Bridgewater has been a place where many of us don’t lock our doors. I still feel safe here, and I wish this person would be caught,” said Heather Benin, owner of Sugar & Bean Cafe.

The cafe was previously broken into in September and again just before Halloween. Money was stolen during each burglary.

“We have increased our security measures each time including bars on our window and security cameras, however the person has found a way back in each time,” said Benin.

Bridgewater Police are currently examining security camera footage and other evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.

“We’re not ruling out anything at this point, it could be a different individual that hit it this time rather than the same but it does seem to be very close to the prior incidents,” said Phillip Read, Bridgewater’s Chief of Police.

Sugar & Bean opened up a month before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the business has faced numerous challenges since then.

“The worker shortage has made things hard so on top of it when this happens, it feels like a punch in the gut and it hurts,” said Heather Benin. “We spent a year on this building, constructing it, getting it so that it would be what it is, so for somebody that we don’t know to come inside of it, it felt like a personal attack.”

Officials say no surrounding business have been hit, but police are keeping an eye out.

“We are looking at if there are any other burglaries throughout the town to try to establish if this individual is breaking into other places or not,” said Chief Read.

Read says while there have been no other reported break-ins in the area, it should serve as a reminder to business owners to remain vigilant.

“It’s always good practice to obviously don’t leave anything of value for the taking in your establishment but also make sure your windows and doors are locked, make sure if you can you have security cameras, anything that could prevent the opportunity of break-in,” he said.

The Bridgewater Police Department asks anyone with any information relating to the case to call 540-828-2611.

