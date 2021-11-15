Chilly & windy today with milder days ahead

MONDAY: A chilly and blustery start to the work week today. Temperatures this morning will begin in the 30s and the winds will pick up through the morning hours. Sustained winds of 10-20mph throughout the day with gusts up to 30mph in the Valley and up to 40mph across the Alleghenies. A mix of sun and clouds all day. Though temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40s this afternoon, it will feel like we are in the 30s most of the day with the wind.

The wind will begin to subside after sunset today. A bit more cloud cover will roll in overnight. A very cold night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s across West Virginia and near 30 for the Valley. Breezy at times across the Alleghenies and we’ll also see a quick burst of upslope snow showers for the Allegheny Front once again tonight.

TUESDAY: Cold to start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Temperatures will be rebounding quickly for the next several days as high pressure moves off the coast. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Cool for the afternoon, but not as chilly. Highs in the upper 40s for West Virginia areas and into the lower 50s across the Shenandoah Valley.

A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Partly cloudy and chilly overnight, but again, not as cold. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will quickly rise into the 50s this morning, which will make for a very pleasant day. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with a few passing clouds and noticeably warmer today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the low to mid 60s across West Virginia and into the mid to upper 60s for the Valley. A beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors. Overnight, clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. A good amount of sunshine for the morning before a few more clouds roll in ahead of our next cold front in the afternoon. Another warm day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next cold front will arrive late in the day, likely after sunset. This will bring a round of showers from west to east. Though rain could be heavy at times, this will be a quick moving front. Temperatures will drop quickly throughout the night behind the front. Lows in the low to mid 30s before sunrise.

FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will be slow to move upward today as colder air filters in behind the cold front. More clouds than sun for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s in West Virginia. Into the mid to upper 40s for the Valley. Skies will clear out for the evening and overnight hours, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. A very cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Quite cold to start the weekend as temperatures will rise in the 30s early. More clouds than sun throughout the day and staying chilly. Temperatures for the afternoon will again reach the low to mid 40s with a few areas bumping into the upper 40s. Cloud cover will stick around overnight which will help keep temperatures a little more elevated. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: High pressure again slides off the coast as we go into the second half of the weekend. This will help boost temperatures a bit, but we’ll also see more cloud cover as well. A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. A milder afternoon, but feeling cool at times with the clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

