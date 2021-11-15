Community Spotlight: Plains Area Daycare Center

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Celebrating three decades of serving northern Rockingham County and beyond. Plains Area Daycare Center continues to adapt to the changing world of child care and the pandemic, while growing as a nonprofit.

“We are second family to our families,” says Melissa Britt, executive director of Plains Area Daycare Center. “We’re friends to parents. This community needed a licensed childcare center and they needed it to be affordable. That’s where Plains Area Daycare steps in.”

After serving almost 3,600 children later, Plains Area Daycare Center continues to give families quality service, generation after generation.

“Our mission is to make sure kids are happy, growing, loved, and nurtured in an environment that they feel safe in,” says Britt.

A sliding tuition scale helps infants through kids up to 12 years old have a safe space to learn and play.

The nonprofit daycare, like other local organizations, weathered through the coronavirus pandemic over the past year and a half.

“Childcare centers have always known the importance of our roles, but sometimes everybody else did not until there was no childcare,” says Britt.

As it continues to grow itself, now with a brand new playground, the nonprofit daycare could always use donations. But Britt says, they could use some extra hands on their volunteer team.

“A lot of time it’s just time,” says Britt. “It’s being in that one on one that we could have kids and being able just to give back.”

If you’re interested in donating or getting involved, you can find more information on their website, www.plainsareadaycare.org.

