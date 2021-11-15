Advertisement

Community Spotlight: Plains Area Daycare Center

A Rockingham County nonprofit daycare has been providing a safe space for local children for 30 years.
By Nina Baratti
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Celebrating three decades of serving northern Rockingham County and beyond. Plains Area Daycare Center continues to adapt to the changing world of child care and the pandemic, while growing as a nonprofit.

“We are second family to our families,” says Melissa Britt, executive director of Plains Area Daycare Center. “We’re friends to parents. This community needed a licensed childcare center and they needed it to be affordable. That’s where Plains Area Daycare steps in.”

After serving almost 3,600 children later, Plains Area Daycare Center continues to give families quality service, generation after generation.

“Our mission is to make sure kids are happy, growing, loved, and nurtured in an environment that they feel safe in,” says Britt.

A sliding tuition scale helps infants through kids up to 12 years old have a safe space to learn and play.

The nonprofit daycare, like other local organizations, weathered through the coronavirus pandemic over the past year and a half.

“Childcare centers have always known the importance of our roles, but sometimes everybody else did not until there was no childcare,” says Britt.

As it continues to grow itself, now with a brand new playground, the nonprofit daycare could always use donations. But Britt says, they could use some extra hands on their volunteer team.

“A lot of time it’s just time,” says Britt. “It’s being in that one on one that we could have kids and being able just to give back.”

If you’re interested in donating or getting involved, you can find more information on their website, www.plainsareadaycare.org.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody
Change this caption before publishing
Investigation ongoing into a device found in Shenandoah County
Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved a one-time $3,000 bonus for deputies...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office deputies to receive bonus as department looks to attract recruits
Your yard will benefit from leaving some leaves behind.
Don’t rake up all your leaves! Here’s why

Latest News

Cross Keys Equine Therapy works to help bring clients a different type of therapy.
Community Spotlight: Cross Keys Equine Therapy
Community Spotlight: Cross Keys Equine Therapy
Community Spotlight: Cross Keys Equine Therapy
Community Spotlight - October 25
Community Spotlight - October 25
SVEC’s “Operation Round Up” program allows people to round up their electric bill and donate to...
Community Spotlight: Operation Round Up