Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg raises record total

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg returned for its 11th year on Sunday.

The fundraiser teams up local “stars” with dancers for the Shenandoah Chapter of USA dance to raise money for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center.

The event was hosted by WHSV’s Kyle Rogers and Nina Baratti and raised a total of $159,052. That is the most in the event’s history.

“It will give the children of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County a forever home. That has been our goal all along; to have our own space that we can call ours, and that’s what the dollar bills are going for,” said Delores Jameson, Executive Director of the Child Day Care Center.

The money raised will help renovate a building that will become the new home of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center.

Jameson said the goal is to have the new center open by next year.

“When you go and see the kids and you meet them and they’re adorable and friendly, it’s great. It’s a great place, and it’s great for the community. And the fact that they can have their own building now, they can renovate it and I can be part of that, it’s awesome,” said Dan Emmerman, one of the contestants representing DBE Photography.

The event was a record-breaking success.

“The first year we made $33,000, and two years ago, we netted over $100,000. So, it has just grown each year,” said Delores Jameson.

Contestants held fundraising events in the months leading up to the competition.

“The fundraising events have been fun, and so, it’s brought the community together, especially after a year of not having anything. It has really helped, I think, having these events, so people can come out and enjoy them,” said Rebecca Holloway, a contestant representing the Rockingham County Fair.

Susie Swecker of Mane Street Salon was named the Children’s Champion for raising the most money going into the event with over $28,000.

In addition to the fundraising, contestants trained for over three months to prepare for their performances.

“It’s been a lot of hard work. Not only fundraising, learning how to dance because I have no rhythm, nor do I have coordination,” said Rebecca Holloway.

“We’ve made a lot of new friends, and it has been a lot of work, and yeah, the coordination is tough, but we’ll get it,” added Susie Swecker.

Team Swecker won both the People’s Choice award and was the Mirror Ball Champion, while Team Dancing Di won the Judges Award.

You can learn more about the event and the teams who participated here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.