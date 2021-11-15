Advertisement

Dog rescued after falling into mine shaft

Dusty the dog, rescued from a Nelson County mine shaft
Dusty the dog, rescued from a Nelson County mine shaft(Wintergreen Fire and Rescue)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A dog is unhurt after falling into an abandoned mine shaft over the weekend.

Dusty fell into the shaft on the south side of Nelson County over the weekend, according to Wintergreen Fire and Rescue. She had been missing more than 24 hours when she was found by her owners.

Dusty the dog, rescued from a Nelson County mine shaft
Dusty the dog, rescued from a Nelson County mine shaft(Wintergreen Fire and Rescue)

Wintergreen Fire used its Technical Rescue Team to get the dog to safety, which took about two hours, according to the department.

The department says, “Thanks to the many civilians who helped shuttle equipment on scene.”

