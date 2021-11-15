Health district expands vaccines appointments and mass clinics to kids age 5-11

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Now that kids ages 5-11 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Shenandoah Health District has opened their vaccine clinics to anyone over the age of five.

“Right now, really our focus is on providing these opportunities for vaccination at our standing clinics at the health department and our mass clinics throughout the area,” Jordi Shelton with CHSD said.

Those clinics include the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, the James Madison University Convocation Center on Thursdays and at College Square (the old Peebles/Gordmans) in Lexington on Mondays.

Vaccines are also available at the local health departments in Waynesboro on Mondays, Harrisonburg on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Lexington on Fridays.

Shelton says they’re working on other opportunities, too.

“We are working with all of our school districts to host clinics in the schools for children, as well. We’ve seen great turnout with that so it’s exciting that there are so many opportunities for children to get vaccinated,” she said.

To make sure they can meet demand, Shelton says all kids 5-11 should have an appointment.

