Advertisement

Health district expands vaccines appointments and mass clinics to kids age 5-11

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Now that kids ages 5-11 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Shenandoah Health District has opened their vaccine clinics to anyone over the age of five.

“Right now, really our focus is on providing these opportunities for vaccination at our standing clinics at the health department and our mass clinics throughout the area,” Jordi Shelton with CHSD said.

Those clinics include the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, the James Madison University Convocation Center on Thursdays and at College Square (the old Peebles/Gordmans) in Lexington on Mondays.

Vaccines are also available at the local health departments in Waynesboro on Mondays, Harrisonburg on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Lexington on Fridays.

Shelton says they’re working on other opportunities, too.

“We are working with all of our school districts to host clinics in the schools for children, as well. We’ve seen great turnout with that so it’s exciting that there are so many opportunities for children to get vaccinated,” she said.

To make sure they can meet demand, Shelton says all kids 5-11 should have an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Investigation ongoing into a device found in Shenandoah County
This will be the longest lunar eclipse this century
The Moon puts on a show this week up in the sky
Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody
The event hosted by WHSV’s own Kyle Rogers and Nina Baratti raised a total of $159,052 the most...
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg raises record total
Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year

Latest News

Central Shenandoah Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11.
Avoiding post-holiday COVID-19 surges in the Valley, getting kids vaccinated
Many Valley businesses have been busy over the past few weeks as consumers rush to get their...
Consumers rushing to complete holiday shopping due to supply chain concerns
Bridgewater Police are currently examining security camera footage and other evidence as part...
Bridgewater Police investigating cafe break-in
Supply Shortages
Supply Shortages
Bridgewater Break In
Bridgewater Break In