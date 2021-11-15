Advertisement

H.S. Football Playoffs: Saturday, Nov. 13

Madison County 14, Central 35 - Nov. 13, 2021
Madison County 14, Central 35 - Nov. 13, 2021
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school football games on Saturday, November 13.

Central beats Madison County

The Falcons beat the Mountaineers 35-14 in the VHSL Region 2B Quarterfinals.

Wheeling Central Beats Moorefield

The Maroon Knights took down the Yellow Jackets 35-7 in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A Playoffs.

East Hardy beats Meadowbridge

The Cougars dominated the Wildcats 45-6 in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A Playoffs.

