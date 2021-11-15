H.S. Football Playoffs: Saturday, Nov. 13
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school football games on Saturday, November 13.
Central beats Madison County
The Falcons beat the Mountaineers 35-14 in the VHSL Region 2B Quarterfinals.
Wheeling Central Beats Moorefield
The Maroon Knights took down the Yellow Jackets 35-7 in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A Playoffs.
East Hardy beats Meadowbridge
The Cougars dominated the Wildcats 45-6 in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A Playoffs.
