H.S. Football Playoffs: Saturday, Nov. 13

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school football games on Saturday, November 13.

Central beats Madison County

The Falcons beat the Mountaineers 35-14 in the VHSL Region 2B Quarterfinals.

Wheeling Central Beats Moorefield

The Maroon Knights took down the Yellow Jackets 35-7 in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A Playoffs.

East Hardy beats Meadowbridge

The Cougars dominated the Wildcats 45-6 in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A Playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.