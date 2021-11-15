JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Nov. 14

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, November 14.

JMU volleyball falls to Hofstra

In its final regular-season match, the James Madison volleyball team lost to Hofstra in straight sets 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 27-25).

The Dukes fall to an 11-5 record in conference play and a 17-7 record overall on the season. Sophomore Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 13 kills while teammate Caroline Dozier recorded 31 assists.

JMU women’s basketball loses to Maryland

In women’s basketball, the Dukes fell to Maryland 81-45.

The Dukes fall to a 2-1 record on the season. Junior Kiki Jefferson led the team with 16 points. Sophomore Jamia Hazell added 7 points while teammate Annalicia Goodman added 6 points for JMU.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday as they face Liberty on the road.

