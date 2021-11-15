Advertisement

Johnson displays toughness in JMU win at William & Mary

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson added another strong performance to his resume Saturday evening.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson added another strong performance to his resume Saturday evening.

Johnson accounted for 380 total yards and two total touchdowns while leading No. 2 JMU to a 32-22 road win at then-No. 25 William & Mary. The sixth-year senior quarterback’s performance came during a game when he was almost knocked out with an injury.

During the second quarter, Johnson was hit hard while sliding during a scramble. William & Mary was penalized on the play and Johnson was shaken up. He left the game for one play but returned and guided the Dukes’ offense throughout the rest of the contest.

“That was a really big shot,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, when discussing the hit that Johnson took. “I was concerned about him when I saw it on the field. But he was fine, came back, made a lot of plays. I thought he played really well.”

Cignetti continued: “It’s great to have a 6th-year quarterback back there like him, that’s so smart and so poised. He fools you with his legs too. His ability to shuffle up and make throws and also pull the ball when he has to.”

No. 2 James Madison is scheduled to host Towson Saturday afternoon in the final game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Cignetti provides injury update

Curt Cignetti provided an injury update for a few JMU players during his weekly appearance on the CAA Zoom Teleconference Monday morning:

Austin Douglas (RB): Returning this week from a rib injury

Lorenzo Bryant Jr. (RB): “Looks better” while recovering from an ankle injury

Clayton Cheatham (TE): Could potentially return in the next few weeks after suffering a knee injury at William & Mary

Que Reid (Safety): “Day-to-day mode” as he recovers from an injury suffered at Delaware

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

