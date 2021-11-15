Local veteran starts food truck

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) -

After serving in the army and working in construction for years, one Staunton man wanted to get his degree in something he was passionate about. That’s when John Cook’s food truck came to life.

He calls it “The Gravy Train”.

“Sausage gravy is my signature of course,” said John Cook, the owner of the food truck.

It’s only a few months old, but the food truck parked in the lot of TnT Tires in Verona is already catching the eye of many.

“Pretty much everything is made from scratch as much as possible. I make omelets, waffles, any kind of eggs bacon,” said Cook.

Cook got his culinary degree back in 2017.

“The reason I got into this food service thing...it’s instant gratification. When you see somebody and they look at your food and they taste your food, you know you can see it in their eyes and their face...that’s why I got into it. It’s not to be rich or anything, it’s just to be happy with what I do,” said Cook.

