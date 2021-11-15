The Moon puts on a show this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - It’s the middle of November with the Full Beaver Moon coming Friday morning. The full moon will come with an almost total lunar eclipse!

Losing Daylight

Date Sunrise Sunset Total Daylight Monday, November 15th 6:57 am 5:02 pm 10 hours, 7 minutes Sunday, November 21st 7:03 am 4:58 pm 9 hours, 55 minutes

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Saturday, November 20th, 5:52 pm 6 min 83° above SW above NE Friday, November 19th, 6:39 pm 4 min 56° above WSW above N

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Moon Friday, November 19th, 3:57 am Third Quarter Moon Saturday, November 27th, 7:27 am New Moon Saturday, December 4th, 2:43 am First Quarter Moon Friday, December 10th, 8:35 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Friday, November 19th in the wee hours of the morning at 3:57 am, and is known as the Beaver Moon. The name of November’s Full Moon may have been for Native American setting beaver traps this time of the year or the larger presence of beavers building winter dams. November’s Full Moon is also known as the Frost Moon.

Moon will be 100% full at 3:57 am Friday morning. (whsv)

Not only will there be a full moon but also a partial lunar eclipse! This will be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century, lasting just over 6 hours! You’ll have to go to bed really late or get up really early to see the eclipse as this will be occurring very early in the morning on Friday.

The partial eclipse begins at 1:02 am and lasts until 7:03 am. The partial lunar eclipse will peak at 4:02 am where 97 percent of the moon will be covered so almost a total lunar eclipse. During this event, the moon will likely turn a reddish color as the Earth covers almost all of the moon. The timeframe of this occurring is inconvenient, but if you plan to view the eclipse, there will be much longer period to view it versus other partial or total lunar eclipses. NASA will be live streaming the event as well.

An almost full lunar eclipse will last for 6 hours early Friday morning. (whsv)

Other Interesting Events

On Wednesday, November 17th, the nearly full moon will be shining two thumb widths to the lower left of Uranus just after sunset in the eastern sky. By the time the sun rises on Thursday morning, the moon will have moved farther away from Uranus. Uranus is already difficult to see but you can with binoculars. The moon won’t be doing many favors as it will be very bright which is not good if you want to view other things in the sky.

Look in the eastern sky just after sunset in which the Moon will be by the planet, Uranus (whsv)

On Thursday, November 18th, the Leonids Meteor shower will peak. This meteor shower is predicted to produce about 15 meteors per hour, with long visible train paths. You may be able to spot some meteors Wednesday evening but the best time to see this will be before dawn on Thursday. The moon may impact your view of the meteor shower since it will be a bright nearly-full moon.

This meteor shower peaks Wednesday overnight producing 15 meteors per hour! (whsv)

On Sunday, November 21st, the moon will be shining near the Shoe-Buckle cluster (Messier 35). After 6 pm, the moon will be several finger widths above the star cluster. You can view the cluster and moon in the same pair of binoculars all night. Since the moon will be bright, you can hide the moon just outside of your binoculars to better see this star cluster.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.