Mortgage interest rates decrease, local housing market surge continues heading into 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham area housing market is continuing to surge as the end of the year approaches.

There have been 15 percent more home sales this year than last year.

With winter approaching, home sales have decreased slightly, but it is still a very strong seller’s market with a 12 percent increase in the median sales price compared to last year.

“Over the past six months or so, we’ve seen instead of five to ten offers on a house, maybe two or three offers, so things are cooling a little bit. But cooling off in this market, is going from an extremely strong seller’s market to a still very strong seller’s market,” said Scott Rogers, an associate broker with Funkhouser Real Estate Group.

One thing that has contributed to the strong housing market, is the historically low mortgage interest rates that’ve been seen over the past few years.

After climbing a bit over the past few months, those rates dropped again over the past two weeks below three percent.

“Buyers should enjoy them as long as they last, and sellers should be cognizant that if interest rates do start to go up, eventually that’s going to cut into some of the buying power that a purchaser would have in the market as they have to pay more on a monthly basis for the house they’re attempting to purchase,” said Rogers.

Rogers said he expects the seller’s market to continue into 2022, although the numbers may not be as dramatic as they were in 2021.

“Prices probably won’t go up twelve percent in the next year as they did in the past year. I think we’ll probably see a smaller price increase and a little bit smaller increase in the number of homes that are selling,” said Rogers.

As Harrisonburg’s population continues to grow, it will take more homes being constructed to meet the demand, and eventually flip the housing market to favor buyers, but the development process can be quite lengthy.

“There are thousands of homes to be built on paper, but it’s a question of when builders buy that land and start to build. And it takes anywhere from four to eight months to build a home, so it’s not something that can be fixed overnight,” said Rogers.

As we head into 2022, Rogers offers advice to those considering buying and selling homes in the area.

“The biggest thing for buyers is to be prepared. Some buyers get into the market thinking they can make an offer without having talked to a bank, and they’ll often be competing with buyers who have already been pre-approved. Talk to a lender early, so you know what you’re qualified to buy and have a lender in hand,” he said. “From the seller’s perspective, don’t get overly ambitious on your pricing. Prices have increased a lot over the last two years, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should take what your neighbor’s house sold for a month ago and add 10 or 12 percent to it and assume it will sell. Be realistic about pricing in this market.”

