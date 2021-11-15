Advertisement

Old Mans Run Rd. temporarily closed for repairs

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The USDA Forest Service has temporarily closed Old Man’s Run Road (Forest Service Road 1117) in Rockingham County, Virginia as of Monday, November 15 to replace culverts along a one-mile section of the road.

The work should be completed by mid-December, depending on weather conditions. Once the repair work is complete, the road will re-open.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to improve road conditions and safety on this well-traveled road,” said District Ranger Mary Yonce.

Replacing culverts improves drainage during storm events and helps protect road surfaces and waterways from excessive erosion, which can impair water quality.

For more information, contact the North River Ranger District at (540) 432-0187, visit their website.

