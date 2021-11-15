Strasburg advances in playoffs after dramatic, comeback win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg High School football team is preparing to play in the semifinals of the Region 2B playoffs.

The Rams advanced in the postseason after defeating Buckingham County, 22-19, Friday night in the Region 2B quarterfinals. Strasburg rallied from a 19-3 deficit in the second half to pull off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory.

“Those guys could’ve quit and they didn’t, which shows a little bit about their character,” said Strasburg head coach Mark Roller. “We forced a punt and was able to block it and that kind of turned the tide.”

With the Rams trailing 19-3 in the third quarter, Strasburg was on the doorstep to score when running back Tanner Jenkins fumbled at the goal line. On the ensuing drive, Strasburg blocked a Buckingham County punt and Jenkins recovered the ball in the end zone. He then added a long TD run later in the game to help spark the comeback.

“I just think the whole team kind of just kept thinking about, you can’t always get down on yourselves because it can really mess up the team,” said Jenkins.

The fourth-seeded Rams are scheduled to visit No. 1 Central Friday night in the Region 2B semifinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Woodstock.

