Advertisement

Strasburg advances in playoffs after dramatic, comeback win

The Strasburg High School football team is preparing to play in the semifinals of the Region 2B...
The Strasburg High School football team is preparing to play in the semifinals of the Region 2B playoffs.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg High School football team is preparing to play in the semifinals of the Region 2B playoffs.

The Rams advanced in the postseason after defeating Buckingham County, 22-19, Friday night in the Region 2B quarterfinals. Strasburg rallied from a 19-3 deficit in the second half to pull off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory.

“Those guys could’ve quit and they didn’t, which shows a little bit about their character,” said Strasburg head coach Mark Roller. “We forced a punt and was able to block it and that kind of turned the tide.”

With the Rams trailing 19-3 in the third quarter, Strasburg was on the doorstep to score when running back Tanner Jenkins fumbled at the goal line. On the ensuing drive, Strasburg blocked a Buckingham County punt and Jenkins recovered the ball in the end zone. He then added a long TD run later in the game to help spark the comeback.

“I just think the whole team kind of just kept thinking about, you can’t always get down on yourselves because it can really mess up the team,” said Jenkins.

The fourth-seeded Rams are scheduled to visit No. 1 Central Friday night in the Region 2B semifinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Woodstock.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Investigation ongoing into a device found in Shenandoah County
This will be the longest lunar eclipse this century
The Moon puts on a show this week up in the sky
Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody
The event hosted by WHSV’s own Kyle Rogers and Nina Baratti raised a total of $159,052 the most...
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg raises record total
Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year

Latest News

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson added another strong performance to his resume Saturday...
Johnson displays toughness in JMU win at William & Mary
Guilford 0, Bridgewater 43 - Nov. 13, 2021
Bridgewater football blanks Guilford
Maryland 81, JMU 45 - Nov. 14, 2021
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Nov. 14
Madison County 14, Central 35 - Nov. 13, 2021
H.S. Football Playoffs: Saturday, Nov. 13