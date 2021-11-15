Temperatures on the rise this week

MONDAY: The wind will begin to subside for most into this evening. Still rather breezy across higher ridges, above 2,000′ through at least midnight. A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s.

Turning partly cloudy for the Valley- mostly cloudy for the Highlands. A very cold night with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s across the area. Another quick burst of upslope snow showers for the Allegheny Front once again tonight, wrapping up by mid morning Tuesday. Accumulation for the Alleghenies a trace to about a 1/2″.

TUESDAY: Cold to start with temperatures in the 30s this morning with some clouds. More sunshine heading into the late morning. Temperatures will be rebounding quickly for the next several days as high pressure moves off the coast.

Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Cool for the day but pleasant. Highs near 50 for West Virginia locations and into the lower 50s across the Shenandoah Valley.

A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Mostly clear and chilly overnight, but again, not as cold. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly in the morning with plenty of sunshine for the day. Temperatures will quickly rise into the 50s this morning, which will make for a very pleasant day. A sunny afternoon with a few passing clouds and noticeably warmer today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the mid 60s across West Virginia and into the upper 60s for the Valley, as well as low elevation spots across the Potomac Highlands (Petersburg and Moorefield areas). A beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors.

Turning cool quick into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s after sunset. Overnight, clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. A good amount of sunshine for the day ahead of our next cold front in the afternoon. Another warm day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds build in late afternoon and turning rather breezy. A few rain showers as early as late afternoon, as late as the evening with this next front. Rain will not be widespread but some gusty showers with a few high wind gusts as the front crosses. Temperatures will drop quickly throughout the night behind the front. Lows in the low 30s before sunrise.

FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will be slow to move upward today as colder air filters in behind the cold front. More clouds than sun for the afternoon with highs in the low 40s in West Virginia. Into the mid 40s for the Valley. Skies will clear out for the evening and overnight hours, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. A very cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Quite cold to start the weekend as temperatures will rise in the 30s early. More clouds than sun throughout the day and staying chilly. Temperatures for the afternoon will again reach the low to mid 40s with a few areas bumping into the upper 40s. Cloud cover will stick around overnight which will help keep temperatures a little more elevated. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: High pressure again slides off the coast as we go into the second half of the weekend. This will help boost temperatures a bit, but we’ll also see more cloud cover as well. A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. A milder afternoon, but feeling cool at times with the clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

