Advertisement

Virginia certifies election results, but 2 recounts loom

Photo: WHSV
Photo: WHSV(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Denise Lavoie
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials have certified the results of the Nov. 2 election, with Republicans ahead by two seats in the House of Delegates. But two races where Republicans are leading by razor-thin margins are eligible for recounts.

Monday’s certified results show Republicans with 52 seats to 48 seats for Democrats. The Associated Press hasn’t called the two races that are within the margins for recounts.

Republican A.C. Cordoza leads Democratic Del. Martha Mugler by 94 votes in District 91. And Republican Karen Greenhalgh leads Democratic Del. Alex Askew by 127 votes in District 85.

But the margin in both races is under 0.5%, which allows losing candidates to request state-funded recounts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Investigation ongoing into a device found in Shenandoah County
Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody
This will be the longest lunar eclipse this century
The Moon puts on a show this week up in the sky
The event hosted by WHSV’s own Kyle Rogers and Nina Baratti raised a total of $159,052 the most...
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg raises record total
Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year

Latest News

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has named a transition steering committee that includes several...
Central and southwest Virginia represented on Youngkin transition committee
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
File image of the House of Delegates during the 2015 session of the General Assembly
Two recounts appear likely in tight Virginia House races
University of Virginia Center for Politics "American Democracy Conference"
Impact of ‘Critical Race Theory’ in Virginia race, politics discussed at UVA event