Waynesboro parents voice concerns over school fights

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro parents are reaching out to school and district officials, worried about fights among students as videos circulate on social media.

Waynesboro City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell says many accounts of the fight have been exaggerated on Facebook. Parents also addressed a second fight involving middle schoolers, but Cassell says that fight happened off school grounds.

“There was a fight last week in the hallway between class changes at the middle school. Certainly, we don’t tolerate fighting in the school, but it happens from time to time,” Cassell said.

He adds some Facebook posts say students were taken to the hospital in an ambulance or broke bones or teeth as a result of the fight, but Cassell says that’s not true.

“None of our students have suffered any kind of injuries like that beyond an altercation in the hall last week,” Cassell said.

After learning from home for so long during the pandemic, he says students are in unique situations.

“Students are returning from a pandemic of now 20 months with lots of social, emotional, behavioral needs. We’re working hard to work with students to manage those,” he said.

One parent, whose child goes to Kate Collins Middle School, says she’s worried for her child.

“That’s not reassuring myself that my child is safe, who’s already experienced bullying this year,” said Ashley Garrison.

Cassell says school and district leaders want the best for students and urged parents to call the school with any concerns.

“Building administration is always the place people should start with their questions because they have the most up-to-date and current information,” he said.

Cassell says with open communication at school and at home, they’ll be able to work through this year’s challenges.

“I think parents just supporting kids and being sure they’re in school. We’re still experiencing some high absenteeism, but I think just being sure kids are in school and that they’ve come to be engaged and learn,” Cassell said.

To find a school’s phone number, visit the Waynesboro City Schools’ website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.