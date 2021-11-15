Windy Monday ahead

SUNDAY: A clipper system is passing through our region overnight, setting up some wintry weather for the Allegheny Mountains. Snow showers are expected through the rest of the overnight for the Allegheny Mountains, any precip elsewhere will have ended. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Cold to start the work week with temperatures starting out in the 30s. Windy with winds out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph, gusts 25-35 mph. Up to 40 mph for the Allegheny Mountains. Plenty of sunshine across the Valley with a few passing clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy for our West Virginia locations with more upslope snow showers for the Alleghenies. Through Monday morning, the Allegheny Mountains could pick up to 3 inches of snow. A cold day with the wind factored in, highs in the low 40s for West Virginia, mid 40s for the Valley.

Clear skies and cold in the evening with temperatures in the 30s. Becoming mostly clear overnight as wind subsides and a few clouds move in. Still cold overall with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold to start with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for today as temperatures begin to head upward. Cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A very nice November day.

A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Skies become mostly clear overnight and not as cold. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine for Wednesday with a cool start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds with a noticeable difference in temperatures. Mild for the day with highs in the low to mid 60s! The Potomac Highlands could reach the upper 60s! A great day for outdoor activities! Partly cloudy skies for the night as temperatures only fall into the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Cool and crisp to start with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds begin to roll in as a cold front passes through the area. The cold front will bring a few showers to the area, mainly late in the day and into the evening. Still mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures dropping for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and staying pleasant. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. More clouds than sun for the day with highs only around 50. A pleasant start to the weekend. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

