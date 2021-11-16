Advertisement

2 men charged with trying to deliver contraband to inmates with drone

Two men are charged with trying to deliver contraband to inmates using a drone.
Two men are charged with trying to deliver contraband to inmates using a drone.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRUNSWICK Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two men are charged with trying to deliver contraband to inmates using a drone.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 15 about two suspects outside the Lawrenceville Correctional Center.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and searched the area with bloodhound K9s.

Two people were found in the woods and detained.

The suspects were identified as Kendall Jamal Shaw, 31, and Hakeem Jamal Berry, 24, both of Norfolk.

Kendall Jamal Shaw and Hakeem Jamal Berry
Kendall Jamal Shaw and Hakeem Jamal Berry(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Shaw and Berry had two backpacks with a drone and individually wrapped packages of 11 cell phones.

The two were charged with attempting to deliver contraband to inmates.

The investigation continues, and additional charges are pending.

