Attorney: Charlottesville organizer sought to mislead police

White nationalist Jason Kessler speaks at a rally near the White House on the one year...
White nationalist Jason Kessler speaks at a rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By Associated Press and The Washington Post
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Messages presented in a federal court Monday appear to show an organizer of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville instructing supporters to mislead law enforcement about the potential size of the 2017 protest.

The Washington Post reports that Jason Kessler is one of two dozen defendants testifying in a federal civil trial to determine whether they engaged in a conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence.

The weekend turned deadly when a self-avowed Hitler admirer rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring dozens.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs showed jurors leaked messages that appear to show organizers and their followers planning violence.

