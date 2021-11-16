Advertisement

Augusta County community to honor missing child

Khaleesi Cuthriell would have turned four on December 5, so community members are celebrating...
Khaleesi Cuthriell would have turned four on December 5, so community members are celebrating her.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The search for the remains of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell from Augusta County continues.

She was last seen by her family in January while in the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown. Investigators believe the little girl is dead.

In the meantime, some in the community are making sure she’s never forgotten. A group is putting together a celebration of life on her birthday, Dec. 5, when she would have turned four.

Event organizers say it’s important to remember her story.

“She can look down on us and see no one forgot about her. People do care. Other people need to think about this little girl. Any little kid could be in any scenario,” said Crystal Riddle.

They say it’s important to continue conversations about her, so this never happens again.

“We’re not letting this go away. We’re not brushing this under the rug. We will not forget her until she is found, and poor baby deserves some justice,” said Stacy Brown.

Brown says there’s a reason they decided to host the event on her birthday.

“A birthday is a great day to celebrate for a birthday and to do a justice vigil,” Brown said.

The event starts at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at the corner of Old White Bridge Road and Cattle Scales Road in Waynesboro. Riddle says they’re very grateful to the landowner for letting them use the property for the event.

They ask anyone joining to wear purple. Organizers have also sold t-shirts to help cover the cost of a proper burial when the time comes.

