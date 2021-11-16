Dukes look to solidify playoff resume in regular-season finale

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has a chance to solidify its playoff resume Saturday afternoon.

The Dukes are preparing to host Towson in the final week of the regular season. JMU enters the matchup ranked No. 2 in the latest FCS media poll. James Madison is considered to be among a group of teams in contention to earn a top-two seed for the upcoming FCS Playoffs. The top two seeds in the bracket earn home-field advantage through the semifinals.

“We want to play as well as we can,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, when discussing Saturday’s game against Towson. “That’s our goal. And then whatever happens after that, happens. I would just like to see us play for four quarters at a high standard and not have any letdowns throughout the course of the game which we haven’t been able to do that very often this year. Play four really, really good quarters. I’d like to see it this Saturday.”

If JMU is able to beat Towson, the Dukes will likely be considered for a top-two seed in the FCS Playoffs along with Sam Houston, Montana State, and North Dakota State.

Kickoff between the Dukes and Tigers is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Agyei-Obese plans to return for JMU in 2022

JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese plans to return to James Madison for a sixth season in 2022. Cignetti announced the news during his press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Agyei-Obese recently had surgery to repair an ankle injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2021 campaign. Agyei-Obese only appeared in four games this fall due to the ankle injury and a hamstring issue that kept him out of the first few contests. He can petition the NCAA for an extra season of eligibility to play in 2022.

Agyei-Obese finished the season with 65 carries, 221 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. He was the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 717 yards and eight TDs during the 2021 spring season. His best performance came during the 2019 campaign when he logged 1,216 rushing yards and 19 TDs.

