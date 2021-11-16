Advertisement

Harrisonburg Police investigating break-in at Mr. J’s Bagels

According to HPD, the incident took place around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, when an unknown, masked individual forced entry into this location and left with the shop’s safe.
Mr. J's Bagels & Deli
Mr. J's Bagels & Deli(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Harrisonburg are investigating a break-in robbery at the High Street location of Mr. J’s Bagels & Deli. According to HPD, the incident took place around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, when an unknown, masked individual forced entry into this location and left with the shop’s safe.

Upon arrival to the scene, HPD learned the suspect had used a blunt force instrument to break a glass door at the front of the building. Officers say the individual then demanded the shop’s safe from an employee who was preparing to open the business. The employee was threatened, but not injured in any way.

According to HPD, the suspect then left with a small safe out of the rear of the building, and took off in a black SUV.

HPD says this appears to be an isolated incident, with no ongoing threat at this time. This continues to be an active investigation. Be sure to stay with WHSV both on air and online for the latest updates.

According to Mr. J’s Bagels & Deli, this High Street location will be closed for today, while the investigation is underway. The business encourages those looking to visit Mr. J’s today to go to the location on East Market Street.

