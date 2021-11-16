Local organization provides clothing to students in need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather gets colder in the Valley, a local group is offering support to students in need.

The Green Hanger Project provides age-appropriate clothing and personal care products for middle and high school students. Founded in 2013, the project aims to help teens combat bullying based on wardrobe accessibility.

Registered students receive monthly care packages that are customized based on size and style preferences.

“It’s really hard to find fashionable items for teens. We provide gifts that are designed to provide students with the basics they need to be successful in school and build their self-esteem... and let them know that they are loved,” said founder and director Jenelle Watson.

Last year, the organization distributed over $10,000 in clothing and accessories to local students.

The Green Hanger Project is seeking sponsors and volunteers to support teens in the community.

Anyone interested can find additional information here or contact greenhangerproject@gmail.com.

