New details emerge in Nine Mile Road quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New details emerge about what happened Friday night outside the OMG Convenience Store on Nine Mile Road in Richmond.

“I have no words for what to say to someone who has lost a 14-year-old son and a 9-year-old son. I could not imagine the pain that they are feeling right now,” said Chief Gerald Smith, Richmond Police Dept.

According to court documents, Richmond Police say about 7:30 p.m., a red Ford SUV was traveling on Nine Mile Road, in the area of Creighton Court, when the occupants pulled out guns and started shooting in the direction of the store.

The two juveniles were both killed. Two adults, also at the store, were hit by gunfire and had life-threatening injuries.

“That is the constant, continual thing that we see. These crimes are being committed by our youth, and it’s affecting our youth,” said Chief Smith.

After the initial shooting, about a quarter of a mile away, police say a silver sedan, with one of the juvenile victims in it, pulled in front of the red SUV, and those in the SUV began firing again.

“We implore the community to come out. We’re doing what we can as a police department. We are also heading up some other opportunities to actually move kids away from this violence and give them something else to do, but we can’t do it ourselves. This is a community effort,” said Chief Smith.

During a news conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of two 17-year-olds and 18-year-old Clintoine Baker. Baker is from Gastonia, North Carolina. They all face a slew of charges, including murder and attempted murder.

The documents also reveal a fourth suspect is seen leaving the SUV with a firearm, but police aren’t commenting on any of the details for now.

“From the time that this happened, they have been working tirelessly to go out and find out and hold those responsible for this heinous crime, so I’m not going to give out details about what led to this here because this investigation is still ongoing,” said Chief Smith.

Baker was in court this morning for an arraignment. He’s got another hearing later this month, and then his case goes before a grand jury in December.

